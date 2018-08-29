Gorebridge restaurant’s crowning success

The Coronation in Gorebridge was last week named the country’s best restaurant in Scotland at the prestigious Food Awards Scotland.

On a rollercoaster night, staff at the ceremony were not long over the shock of winning the title for the south east Scotland region, when it was announced as the overall winner.

The Coronation Restaurant’s owner Alan Russell was among those in attendance at the ceremony at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow.

He said: “We were hoping to win it but just excited to be announced as the regional winner. It all happened within two or three minutes.

“I was there with my manageress Michelle Grahame, head chef Mark Anderson and one of our supervisors Susan Thompson. Michelle has been at the restaurant for 19 years. I’ve only owned it for 14 years. So I was delighted for her.

“It means so much to us to win. It’s a great accolade to have and it can only help us.

“I think a lot of it is down to the staff. I tend to deal more with my restaurant in Longniddry. So Michelle and Mark run the place so well I don’t have to do too much.”

The win follows a £135,000 refurbishment at the end of 2015. Alan added: “That has made a massive difference to our trade. We thought it needed a bit of a makeover. It’s been successful. We’ve got a large menu with good up market family fare. We are very family orientated. I want to thank our customers. If it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t exist.”