Green fingered pupils brighten up playgrounds

Children from Burnbrae Primary in Bonnyrigg and Mauricewood Primary in Penicuik have been getting green-fingered by planting in their school playgrounds.

The 600 bulbs and planters were donated by Taylor Wimpey as part of its national Proud campaign to leave a lasting legacy in the communities in which they build.

The planting took place earlier this month and the bulbs are set to grow into a bright, floral tribute in each of the school playgrounds. Sales executives from the local Taylor Wimpey team at Hopefield Gait in Bonnyrigg and Greenlaw Mill in Penicuik joined in with the planting.

Karen Armstrong, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “We were thrilled to help children from both local primary schools with the planting and we hope that the bulbs will grow into a lovely display that the children at both Burnbrae and Mauricewood will admire in years to come.”

Kerry Knight, deputy headteacher at Burnbrae Primary School, said: “It’s great to see a company like Taylor Wimpey think about the wider community while they are building in the local area, and leave something beautiful behind that will last for years to come.”

Judith Mathers, headteacher at Mauricewood Primary School, added: “We all loved getting involved in this initiative from Taylor Wimpey, and having the opportunity to help with the planting of the bulbs.

“We can’t wait to see the results, which we will be able to enjoy every spring.”