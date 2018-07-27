Green teacher recognised with award

A teacher from Stobhill Primary School has won a national conservation prize as part of WWF’s Green Ambassador Awards.

Donna Hanley won the Teacher Award for her dedication and innovative approach to promoting sustainability projects within the Gorebridge school.

Donna and her class receive the Teacher Award. (Photograph: MAVERICK PHOTO AGENCY)

The annual awards are part of WWF’s flagship Green Ambassadors scheme, supported by the People’s Postcode Lottery, showcasing the best examples of schools putting environment and sustainability at the heart of what they do.

Judges were really impressed with the nomination from Stobhill Primary School highlighting all the excellent work by Donna.

Dr Sam Gardner, Acting Director of WWF Scotland said: “We’re delighted to put the spotlight on individuals who go above and beyond teaching sustainability to the next generation.

“Judges were so impressed by Donna’s endless enthusiasm and her ability to engage her pupils to learn whilst also having lots of fun too.

“Her passion for green issues has really inspired the children to develop their own ideas such as establishing a wild flower meadow, campaigning to collect plastic bottles to construct a bottle greenhouse, and organising a community clean-up of local woodland areas.

“Described by colleagues as a kind, compassionate, fun and motivated teacher who is really making a difference - we know Donna is a very worthy winner of this award.”

Actor/presenter and WWF supporter Cel Spellman, who launched the Green Ambassador Awards in March, added: “We’ve been searching across the UK to find the primary schools that are making a difference for our planet.

“These are the pupils and teachers who really are going that extra mile and putting our planet and its future at the heart of what they do.

“I want to congratulate all of the inspirational winning teachers and I can’t wait to hear what exciting plans they have next for our environment.”

As part of Donna Hanley’s award, Stobhill Primary will receive a £500 prize, courtesy of players of People’s Postcode Lottery, to help further the green work at the Gorebridge school.