Gritters out on Midlothian roads

Gritters were out earlier today across Midlothian and have been back out again from 3.45pm, treating priority routes. They will remain out throughout the night and into tomorrow.

Footpath clearing teams will be out from 5am as bands of snow are expected from 6am on Wednesday morning onwards.

A Midlothian Council spokesman said: “We are closely monitoring the situation and should there be any service disruptions such as school closures tomorrow morning, the council will communicate this information in the following ways: an announcement on Radio Forth and notices on our website, Twitter feed and our Facebook page.

“Our schools/centres will also issue text messaging via SEEMIS programme, where available, to keep parents and carers informed.”