Gritters out on Midlothian’s roads

Gritters have been out this morning and will be back out from 5am tomorrow tackling priority routes and footpaths in Midlothian.

Light snow showers are expected from around 6am tomorrow morning and are set to continue throughout the day on Tuesday. The forecast is for up to five centimetres to fall, especially on higher ground, so people are being urged to take care on the roads.

The forecast for the rest of the week is similar but the showers are to be heavier towards the end of the week.

There is still a fair bit of uncertainty with regard to the severity expected for Midlothian.

For the rest of the week Midlothian Council will have gritters on 24 hour operation until the severe weather subsides.

A council spokesman said: “We have all of our additional resources on standby for the snow clearing on footways during the day.

If snow is disrupting services, for example schools and bin collections, we will let you know as soon as we can. Keep an eye on the relevant pages on our website. We’ll also be sending information out to local radio stations and putting the latest on our social media channels, Twitter and Facebook.

“Remember we focus on 370 kilometres of priority routes such as main roads and routes to hospitals. The chances of getting down residential streets to grit are limited as often crews have to re-grit routes more than once a day.

“If you are able, please use your nearest grit bin or salt to treat the pavements and/or road just outside your home.”

For more information on which streets and footpaths are priority ones, visit www.midlothian.gov.uk/severe-weather