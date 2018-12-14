Hair today, gone tomorrow for Dalkeith girl

Emilia Tombs (9) from Dalkeith, had 12 inches of her hair cut off last Saturday to give to the Little Princess Trust to make wigs for children that have gone though chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment for cancer.

Her Inspiration was me her mum, Laura Tombs, who said: “In early 2015 I sadly lost my dad with pancreas cancer. So in September, 2015, as a thank you to Macmillan Cancer Support, I ‘braved the shave’.

“Now every year we (Emilia, her brother Ruaridh and I) support and help raise money for a very meaningful charity. Last month we included Scottish Poppy Appeal also.”