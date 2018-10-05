Halloween is coming to Dalkeith

Get into the spirit of Halloween with Fort Douglas adventure playground’s frightfully fantastic events later this month.

Witches, werewolves, zombies, ghouls, ghosts and skeletons are all welcome to the Witches Den at Dalkeith Country Park’s Fort Douglas playground, where a spook-tacular range of activities will be held.

On Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th October from 10am until 5pm, cast spooky spells, create ‘poisonous’ potions, spawn scary slime and craft creepy crawly creatures in the Den – with activities starting at 11.30am, 12,30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

The scariest fancy dress costume will pick up a prize, and boys and girls can scare themselves silly on a petrifying Pumpkin Treasure Hunt.

Mini monsters can run wild on All Hallows’ Eve itself at Toddlers’ Halloween, between 10am and 5pm on Wednesday 31st October.

Conjure up glittering spells and potions, craft colourful magic wands and search for the playground’s hidden pumpkin on a special Halloween Treasure Hunt. All little guests in fancy dress will also receive a terrifying treat.

Julie Merrilees, visitor services and facilities manager at Dalkeith Country Park, said: “Every year we pride ourselves in putting on some Halloween fun for the family – and this year is no different.

“There will be plenty for kids to take part in, with a full weekend of ghoulish games and activities before the big day itself, and a special toddler event for little ones on Halloween. We’re looking forward to welcoming families along to enjoy the fun – just don’t forget your fancy dress costume!”

For more info on what’s on at the park, visit www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk and www.restorationyard.com or check out the park’s social media channels: Facebook @DalkeithCountryPark, Twitter @RestorationDCP, and Instagram @Restorationyarddcp.