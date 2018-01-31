Hardengreen could become fast food hub

Dalkeith could become home to a fast food hub if plans for two more drive-thru outlets on land adjoining Tesco Hardengreen get the go-ahead.

McDonald’s have already applied for permission to build a drive-thru restaurant in the car park of the Tesco site, with the proposal due to come before the planning committee shortly.

Plans for two new drive-thrus at Hardengreen.

Now London & Scottish Developments are lodging applications for another two drive-thru restaurants, one a famous fast food outlet and the other likely to be an internationally renowned coffee chain, on their own site south of the Tesco petrol stations, by the side of the A7.

The developments will bring with them another 60 jobs, in addition to the 60 McDonald’s propose, and provide 44 new car parking spaces on what is currently a dormant brown-field site, which is often targeted by fly-tippers.

London and Scottish Developments, which had previously proposed a Home Bargains store on the site, say their latest proposals will bring a number of benefits and improvements to this part of Midlothian.

Bryan Wilson, development director with London & Scottish Developments, said: “I should be in a position to name at least one of the restaurant chains who would like to occupy our development within the next few days.

The proposed site.

“It is very likely the second unit will be taken by an international coffee shop chain who are very keen to open a unit at this location.

“We believe this development will bring real economic and social benefits to the area.

“Apart from the jobs and additional car parking spaces, our development will generate significant business rates income for Midlothian Council and will also provide residents, as well as those visiting and passing through the area, with a fantastic choice of popular food outlets.

“Our proposals do not involve any loss of parking and offer significant scope for an attractive scheme of landscaping that would greatly improve the environment of the surroundings.

“We will lodge formal application for planning permission very shortly and we have informed both Bonnyrigg & Lasswade and Eskbank & Newbattle community councils of our plans as well as having offered to meet them to discuss our proposals in more detail.”