Hardengreen drive-thru applicant remains confident after decision delay

The developer behind plans for two drive-thrus at Hardengreen remains confident the plans will be accepted after a decision was delayed.

As reported in last week’s Advertiser, the matter was continued from the last planning committee meeting until the council’s food and drink consultation findings are delivered. However, Bryan Wilson, development director with London and Scottish Investments revealed he is confident that the development will comply with the new guidance.

Bryan Wilson, Development Director London and Scottish Investments.

“All in all it is a delicious prospect, in a location that is absolutely ideal for both Starbucks and KFC, where they will undoubtedly enhance the fast food and coffee experience for the area, without impacting on any of the local town centres.

“We really hope that the planning committee see this development as massive win-win situation for Dalkeith, Eskbank and Bonnyrigg as well as the rest of Midlothian.

“In addition to creating 55 long term, secure jobs, there will be around 20 additional jobs in the construction period, and the site will have 44 new car parking spaces, without affecting existing car park provisions.

“More importantly it will breathe new life into a dormant brownfield site, create income for the Council, and give local people a great social hub and fantastic food and coffee choices”

Mr Wilson added that if the development gets the go ahead he would expect both drive-thru outlets open for business in late Spring 2019.