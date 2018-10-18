Hardengreen drive-thrus’ decision put on hold for now

A decision on two new drive-thrus at Hardengreen has been put back a month while the council’s food and drink guidance is agreed.

Council officers had recommended approval for the KFC and Starbucks units on land south west of Tesco, but councillors last week decided on a continuation until the council’s food and drink consultation findings are delivered. The proposed site is adjacent to where a McDonald’s drive -thru is to be built.

Land sandwiched between the southern perimeter of Tesco Hardengreen (Dalkeith) car park and the A7 which has had plans drawn up to have two fast food establishments built at this location.

Councillor John Hacket (Lab), who called the application in “so the community could hear about it”, asked for the continuation. He said: “I have some concerns about the nature of that site in combination with the previous application that’s been approved. It’s changing quite radically the use of that area. With the potential for detracting away from our town centres. In relation to the coffee chain that could be located there. About how that might detract from family-run businesses in our town centres

“I note that for the supplementary guidance on food and drink for town centres, the consultation ends tomorrow.

“I can think of three local coffee shops in Dalkeith Town Centre. So there is potential for business to be taken away from our town centres.

“Without that guidance being there it’s impossible to put this application up against it.”

The supplementary guidance report will heard at next month’s planning meeting.