Have you been scammed using Western Union?

If you have ever lost money through a Western Union money transfer scam, then you have until May 31 to file a claim to try to get your money back.

Midlothian Trading Standards are highlighting to local people that the deadline for consumers who fell victim to scammers between January 1, 2004 and January 18, 2017 has been extended by the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

If you believe you were the victim of a scam using Western Union between these dates, you can submit a claim with the FTC. The form requests a US social security number, however non US citizens can leave this section blank.

Councillor Russell Imrie, cabinet member with responsibility for trading Standards said: “Thousands of people have lost out to scams when making payments through Western Union. This settlement with the Federal Trading Commission is viewed as great for consumer protection. There are no guarantees that everyone will get their money back but this is a rare opportunity for scams victims to recover their money so I would urge anyone affected to claim by the deadline.”

For further information contact Midlothian Trading Standards on 0131 271 3549.