Have you been thinking of flying solo?

Have you ever thought about starting your own business, working for yourself or making money in your spare time?

Business Gateway Midlothian offers free advice and information to help you start your business. This includes, business advice, networking opportunities, training workshops, routes to finance and sales and marketing advice.

To find out more, drop in on the Business Start Up Open Day in Loanhead Library on May 10, 9.30am - 2.30pm. No appointment is necessary - it’s free and informal, and a great way to help take forward your business ideas.

For more information call 0131 271 3377, or email BG@midlothian.gov.uk. Or go to www.bgateway.com/midlothian