Have your say on Hillend proposals

Midlothian Council wants to hear your views on plans to potentially turn Midlothian Snowsports Centre at Hillend into an all year round, multi-activity leisure development.

If financially viable and given the go-ahead by councillors, the project may include the highest zipline and the longest alpine coaster in the UK.

An artist's impression of the planned changes at Hillend.

The proposals also include a new reception building for the Snowsports Centre, a foodcourt and function space, associated retail space, glamping tourist accommodation, an activity dome with high ropes and soft play, freestyle jump slope upgrade and a hotel development opportunity.

Midlothian Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for sport and leisure, Councillor Derek Milligan, said: “We’re very excited about the potential leisure and economic benefits an expanded year-round facility at Hillend could bring to the local area.

“If given the go ahead, not only would the investment pay for itself , but it could generate additional income that would be invested back into council services such as education, health and social care. The project could also create 50 full time jobs.

“We think enhancing the current facilities with the highest zipwire in the UK, the longest Alpine coaster and the indoor climbing and soft play will attract families from all over the country and beyond.

“While the plans are just proposals currently, we are looking for feedback from local people to help shape our future planning application. Given the budget challenges we are facing, we also want to be certain of the solid business case behind these ambitious plans before giving the final go-ahead.”

Drop in to Midlothian Snowsports Centre between 2pm and 7.30pm on Monday (January 28) to find out more about Destination Hillend. Locals will be able to have a chat about the proposals and look at computer generated images of what the centre could look like. The consultation is part of a pre-application notice, further details of which can be found on the Midlothian Council website’s planning portal.

Councillors are likely to decide on Destination Hillend some time in early spring and, if given the go-ahead, a planning application would follow soon after.