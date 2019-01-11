Have your say on Midlothian Council spending

Midlothian residents are being reminded that they still have time to have their say on how the council spends its money over the next year. Councillors are expected to agree their 2019/20 budget and set council tax levels on February 12.

Current estimates show that Midlothian Council will need £211.8 million to fund local services next year. However, this is likely to be £5.8 million short of what is needed.

“Around three-quarters of the funding for local services comes from the Scottish Government,” said council leader, Councillor Derek Milligan (Lab).

“However, the amount we receive is being drastically reduced - despite the pressures we face from having the fastest growing population of any local authority area in Scotland.

“As well as asking local people what they think our spending priorities should be, we’re asking them what we could do differently to save money and to fund key services.”

You can take part in the Spending Choices survey online at midlothian.gov.uk/spendingchoices until January 20 or email comments and suggestions to HaveYourSay@midlothian.gov.uk. Written comments can also be handed in to any Midlothian library or council office or posted to Have Your Say, Midlothian House, Buccleuch Street, Dalkeith EH22 1DN.