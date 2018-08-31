Have your say on the future of town centre food and drink outlets

Local residents, community groups and businesses are being invited to have their say on proposed new guidance covering food and drink and other non-retail uses in Midlothian’s town centres.

“The draft guidance has been produced as part of a commitment made following approval of the Midlothian Local Development Plan 2017,” explained the council’s cabinet member for communities, Councillor Russell Imrie.

“It includes information on the council’s approach to creating successful and vibrant town centres as people’s needs and shopping habits change.”

The supplementary guidance also provides advice on what types of development would be supported in and outwith town centres.

To take part in the consultation, visit www.midlothian.gov.uk/foodanddrink. Paper copies of the guidance are also available to view at Fairfield House reception, 8 Lothian Road, Dalkeith and in all Midlothian libraries.

Responses can be made online, or by email to ldp@midlothian.gov.uk You can also put them in writing to Midlothian Council Planning Service, Fairfield House, 8 Lothian Road, Dalkeith, EH22 3AA.

The consultation started on Tuesday (August 28) and will run for six weeks until Wednesday 10 October 10.