Budget boost for NHS in Midlothian

Health services in Midlothian will receive a £57.2 million boost next year, the Scottish

Government unveiled in the budget last week.

The increase will see NHS Midlothian funding increase 4.1 per cent year on year.

Commenting, Midlothian North SNP MSP Colin Beattie said: “People across Midlothian will welcome the significant investment in our local NHS services, with a real-term increase in spending.

“The SNP value our NHS and are determined to ensure it stays fit for the future.

“The SNP budget delivers for our NHS in Midlothian.”