Funding boost for Midlothian GP practices

GP practices in Midlothian will receive a funding boost this year, the Scottish Government has announced.

An additional £20 million support will be given to GP practices across Scotland to help with the costs of running their practices. The ‘GP Premises Sustainability Loan Scheme’ aims to ease the financial burden associated with owning a General Practice, helping to improve recruitment and retention. It means that GPs who own their own premises can apply for long term interest-free loans worth up to 20 per cent of their practice’s value.

SNP MSP Colin Beattie said: “People in Midlothian will welcome this significant investment in our local NHS service, which will help family doctors deal with the costs of running their practice.

“The extra investment will make becoming a GP an attractive career choice and encourage more people to join the profession - which will in turn make it easier for practices in Scotland to retain and recruit staff.

“This news is extremely encouraging, especially for those practices in rural areas who may struggle to recruit new members of staff. I encourage eligible GPs in Midlothian to consider whether they would benefit from this scheme.

“The NHS is one of our most treasured institutions, and the SNP in government is absolutely committed to ensuring it stays fit for the future.”

The GP Premises Loan Scheme began last November backed with £30 million of Scottish Government funding. Last week’s announcement takes the total investment to £50m before April 2021.