Good care for vulnerable adults in Midlothian

Midlothian has been rated as ‘good’ and ‘very good’ in key areas focusing on how well local agencies support adults at risk of harm.

Leadership for adult support and protection in Midlothian is ‘very good’, while outcomes for adults at risk of harm and processes for adult support and protection are both ‘good’.

Inspectors found there was generally a “strong and robust approach to partnership working” in Midlothian across agencies, including the council, police and the Midlothian Health and Social Care Partnership.

They said leaders in Midlothian ensured that there was a “compelling, clearly articulated vision for adult support and protection and this was communicated effectively across the partnership”.

Anne Neilson, the chair of the Public Protection Committee, which incorporates adult protection in Midlothian, is pleased the partnership rating had been highly-rated.

She said: “This is a very positive outcome of what is the first ever multi-agency inspection looking specifically at how well agencies responsible for keeping adults safe in Midlothian are working together to protect those at risk of harm.

“We are already looking at the recommendations and working on areas highlighted for improvement.”

The full report is available at www.careinspectorate.com