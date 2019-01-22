NHS Lothian public meeting to take place as part of annual review

The annual review of NHS Lothian will take place on February 4, with a public meeting chaired by Jeane Freeman MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport.

This allows the Scottish Government to assesses NHS Lothian’s performance in 2017-2018.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the annual review which will include a 30 minute question and answer session giving an opportunity to ask about health services in Lothian. It will not be possible to answer questions about an individual patient’s care or treatment.

Mr Brian Houston, Chairman, NHS Lothian, said: “We look forward to welcoming the Cabinet Secretary and members of the public to our annual review. This meeting allows NHS Lothian the opportunity to look back on our achievements of the previous year, to review areas where we need to improve and to set out our plans for the future.”

The event will be held from 2-3pm in the Scottish Health Service Centre, Crewe Road South, Edinburgh.

For more information email Strategic.Planning@nhslothian.scot.nhs.uk.