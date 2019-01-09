NHS Lothian’s busy year

The start of 2019 marks the end of a very busy year for NHS Lothian.

Statistics gathered over the last 12 months show that around 270,000 people visited A&E departments at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, St John’s Hospital, Livingston, Royal Hospital for Sick Children and the Acute Medical Receiving Unit at the Western General Hospital during 2018.

While, 1,152,221 outpatients were seen in clinics in NHS Lothian throughout the year. An average of 20,000 inpatients and day cases underwent treatment each month.

Dr Tracey Gillies, Medical Director, NHS Lothian, said: “Our staff work hard all year round to provide the highest quality care for our patients. It’s staggering to see the sheer numbers of people who have received care and treatment in Lothian, but it’s important to remember that every number is a patient who required effective patient-centred care.

“It’s a great time of year for us to reflect on what we have achieved and look ahead to see how we can continue to evolve in the future. I would like to thank all of our staff for all of their hard work as we look forward to the New Year.”

Tim Davison, chief executive, NHS Lothian, added: “We can only achieve what we achieve for our patients by working together as a team. A huge thank you to all of our staff, whether you are working in a front line service: our nurses, doctors and allied health professionals, or whether you are working across vital support services in administrative, laundry, catering or domestic services.”