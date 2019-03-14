NHS Lothian staff levels increase welcomed by Midlothian South MSP

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie has praised hard working staff at NHS Lothian after the latest statistics showed increased staffing levels across Scotland.

Midlothian is benefitting from an increase in the numbers of staff working for NHS Lothian, which had its full-time equivalent staff levels increase from 20,656.4 to 20,858.9 – a rise of one per cent.

Mr Beattie (SNP) said: “Staff are the lifeblood of our NHS here in Midlothian – and it is welcome news there are record numbers working in our hospitals and surgeries across Scotland. NHS Lothian will now benefit from having even more dedicated and highly skilled staff in our hospitals and surgeries – ensuring people in Midlothian receive the world-class care that they have come to expect from our NHS. As a cherished public service the SNP will continue to ensure our health service is properly funded and fit for the future.”