Perfect solution to burnt-out parents

A more chilled out summer holiday period could be on the cards for parents thanks to Wellbeing Lab at Restoration Yard.

Parents are facing the prospect of six weeks of entertaining energetic children – so the team at the Wellbeing Lab has again teamed up with Relax Kids Midlothian to bring parents the perfect solution.

Relax Kids Midlothian’s unique relaxation and positivity classes for adults are returning to Restoration Yard during July following a successful Easter holiday stint.

Summer Positivity sessions, aimed at kids of primary school age will run from 9.30 until 11.30am on July 30 and 31; while Summer Chill Skills sessions on Wednesday August 1 have been created with slightly older children, from primary 6 to S2, in mind.

Jen Wood, manager of the Wellbeing Lab at Restoration Yard, said: “We received great feedback from the children who took part in our Easter sessions with Relax Kids Midlothian, as well as their parents, so we knew there was bound to be demand for similar sessions during the even longer summer break.

For more information on the sessions, and to book, visit www.restorationyard.com.