Record response to Midlothian health and social care consultation

Midlothian Council received a record response to its recent health and social care consultation.

More than 1400 members of the public, and almost 200 members of staff, responded to the survey, which looked at prevention and early intervention, planned support and unplanned support. Responses were taken through written submissions as well as in individual and group discussions.

The comprehensive survey was designed to inform how the Integrated Joint Board (IJB) will address the health and social care needs in their partnership area for the next three years, as outlined in the Midlothian IJB Strategic Plan for 2019 – 2022.

Allister Short, chief officer said: “Engaging with the public is a continual process for us, but every three years we produce a Strategic Plan, which gives us the ideal opportunity to undertake a more extensive consultation process. I’d like to thank all those who took the time to respond, particularly those who shared personal stories of their experience of health and social care services in Midlothian.”

Midlothian Council and NHS Lothian now work together as a Health and Social Care Partnership governed by the IJB.

A key feature of the new draft Plan is an increasing emphasis and ambition on prevention and early intervention, both for physical and mental health, wherever possible. Recent examples include the Wellbeing Service now operating in all GP practices; the Neighbourhood Links Service providing support to people who are frail in Penicuik and Danderhall; and the Community Respiratory Service providing a local service for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.