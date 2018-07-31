Sanitary scheme expands service

A ‘Purple Box’ project set up by Women for Independence (WFI) Midlothian has extended the campaign to make free sanitary products available in more locations.

Gorebridge, Penicuik and Loanhead libraries now host a Purple Box, as well as the original locations of Newtongrange and Dalkeith libraries.

At Loanhead library, the Box is accessible when the library is unstaffed, as the centre is open late every night. Any female who is struggling to buy sanitary products can take a box or pack out of the Purple Box when required.

The WFI motto is - “If you need it, take it – if you can spare it, donate it”.

The Purple Boxes have been warmly welcomed across Midlothian, and WFI have thanked the supportive library staff, and those who have donated products.

Midlothian MP Danielle Rowley recently raised the topic of period poverty in Westminster – and WFI have requested that she also questions her colleagues in Midlothian Council, who recently refused to take forward an SNP motion to alleviate period poverty within local schools and workplaces.

WFI Midlothian is delighted to see that the Scottish Government plans to make products available across the country to alleviate Period Poverty, but until it is rolled out in Midlothian, the Purple Boxes will help women and girls who are struggling to buy these essential products.

Look out for the Purple Box Midlothian web page on: purpleboxplace.wordpress.com to see up to date information on the scheme.