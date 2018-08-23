High five for Midstock

Midstock music festival at Dalkeith Country Park is gearing up for its fifth year next week, with the normal mix of music to suit all tastes.

This year the two day event will feature performances from Example, The Darkness, Ian Van Dahl, Ash, 2 Unlimited and many more.

Organiser Wullie Slight said: “I’m excited. We think it’s an eclectic mix of music. Certainly different. We have always considered ourselves a little different. We have always wanted to bring something where people say ‘I didn’t expect that in the Lothians’.

“Maybe say a high rank dance act like Example. The Darkness are a big rock band as well. Something different again. We are bringing along another big pop act in the Noisettes also.

“We are really liking the line-up this year. I’m looking forward to it. We hope people that come along enjoy it and stick with us.”

Following last year’s introduction of a second, more dance orientated night, Wullie is happy to see that continue.

He said: “We have also went again with the dance acts on the Friday. To make it more of a dance event. Before the more family orientated day on the Saturday. Mauro Picotto is a bit of a coup for us for the Friday night.

“After the success of last year we are really looking forward to doing a Friday again.

“We may go down a different route next year. We have to see the feedback. It’s a changeable festival. We refuse to confer to one thing or another.”

Started in 2014 by Wullie and Scott Gunn in a bid to bring top music stars to the town, the festival has seen the likes of Feeder, The View, TTF, The Vengaboys, The Skids and The Fratellis grace the stage. He said: “We never thought we would get past the first year, never mind five, but we are here. Some how or another we have managed to survive.”

Wullie admitted having two new music festivals at the Country Park this year made things tough for Midstock, but he is glad to see more acts come to the town: “It’s been our hardest year. Now we have got a competitor in the game to make it a bit tougher.

“Obviously though it’s good as it keeps things fresh and changes our perspective on how we run our festival.

“And it’s certainly good for Dalkeith. We are on the musical map and regarded as a legitimate music venue which can only be good.

“Somewhere where we can bring big stars to the stage.”

Midstock, August 31 and September 1, at Dalkeith Country Park. Tickets: www.midstockfestival.com/tickets.