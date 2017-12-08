High school gets on its bike for cycle award

Newbattle Community High has become the fourth school in Midlothian to be awarded a Cycle Friendly Secondary School Award.

It joins Beeslack, Lasswade and Penicuik high schools in being recognised for their commitment to encouraging pupils to cycle to school.

The school had to meet various criteria to gain the Cycling Scotland award including providing secure cycle parking, providing a changing area for cyclists, providing a safe route in to school, having a School Travel Plan, promotion of a school cycling club and participation in National Bike to School Week.

These cycle friendly activities will continue in the new school being built which will offer excellent cycle routes and include lots of cycle storage with additional security features due to a successful bid for funding through Sustrans Cycle Parking fund.

Councillor John Hackett (Lab), cabinet member for commercial operations, praised the school community for promoting school cycling as a fun, healthy and sustainable activity: “I congratulate the pupils, parents and staff of Newbattle High School on all their hard work and their success in achieving this award.

“By signing up to the values of the Cycle Friendly School Award, the school is providing a school environment that promotes daily active commuting and encourages cycling as part of the whole school culture.

“This helps to keep pupils fitter, supports improved educational outcomes and also is beneficial for the local environment.”