High school pupils win garden prize

A team from Penicuik High School created the winning garden design in the Royal Horticultural Society’s Green Plan It Challenge for Scotland.

The ten-week challenge saw hundreds of green fingered 12-14 year-olds from across the country tasked with developing a design for a new school or community garden, working alongside professional garden designers, landscape architects and other horticultural industry insiders.

The group of six students, presented their imaginative 3D design for a new garden for judging at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh last week. The team’s design is for an unused space within their school grounds, featuring seating, a pond and trees to provide a tranquil haven. The students have also started raising funds to help bring the garden to life.

Penicuik teacher Sandra van Aswegen said: “I was absolutely blown away by the team and their efforts and I’m bursting with pride for them. They’ve worked so well together and enjoyed every minute.”

Landscape gardener Matt Henton,who mentored the budding gardeners, said: “It has been truly inspirational seeing what young people can achieve, working together as a team.”