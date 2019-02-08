Hillend junction progress

Lothian MSP Miles Briggs met with the Scottish Government Transport Minister last week to discuss road safety at the notorious Hillend junction.

Mr Briggs and Transport Minister Michael Matheson were joined by local councillor Pauline Winchester and representatives from Transport Scotland to look at how the junction could be made safer.

As previously reported in the Advertiser, Cllr Winchester and Mr Briggs are worried that more new local homes could raise the chance of a serious accident at Hillend.

In April this year Transport Scotland will be carrying out a ‘Conflict Survey’ which will record traffic at the three-way junction for a week to register traffic flow. The study will allow Transport Scotland to investigate options to improve road safety measures and layout at the junction.

Speaking about the long-debated junction, Miles Briggs, Scottish Conservative Lothian List MSP, said: “I am regularly contacted by constituents who use the three-way junction at Hillend and have serious safety concerns about the hazardous junction.

“When I met the Transport Minister at the junction it was clear that something had to be done, with near misses happening daily, including interim measures to reduce speed while a longer term solution was found.

“I am pleased that Transport Scotland will be carrying out a study to gather evidence on how the junction is used to help inform them of what measures they could take to improve safety there, including potentially a new junction layout.”