Holyrood recognition for Mayfield church renovation

An ambitious project to transform a church into a multipurpose community hub has been recognised in the Scottish Parliament.

Cross-party MSPs congratulated members of Mayfield and Easthouses Church for their sterling work and wished them well for the future.

As previously reported in the Advertiser, the building underwent a £450,000 refurbishment to create a versatile and flexible space to enable the congregation to serve the local community in more imaginative ways.

Remodelling means the building is suitable for a wide range of activities like music productions, film screenings and exhibitions – opening up the possibility of being open seven days a week.

MSPs backed the motion lodged at Holyrood by Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP).

Mr Beattie attended the official opening of the revamped church on February 7.

He said: “It is fantastic to see that the work to create a modern, comfortable church in the heart of Mayfield has now been completed.

“I hope that this will be a real asset to the community and open up opportunity for people to get involved and see the future possibilities for the church.”