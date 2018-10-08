Hot new event lights up park

Thousands of people got all fired up at the inaugural five-day Fire and Light Adventure at Vogrie Country Park near Gorebridge recently.

Aimed at all ages, the immersive walk through the estate featured light installations, fire sculptures, and interactive performers.

This participatory walk was organised by Out There Projects in partnership with Midlothian Council, and funded by Event Scotland. It attracted more than 7000 people over five days.

Callum Ross, one of the event organisers at Out There Projects, said: “There was a great atmosphere in the park all week and we had lovely feedback from visitors who came to enjoy the walk.”

Based on the success of the first Fire and Light Adventure, and of its sister events Woodland Dance Project, the organisers are now planning future events at Vogrie Country Park.

Fire and Light Adventure will run again in 2019 for an extended period with more installations. Other ideas include events for Bonfire Night, Christmas, and Easter.

Callum added: “Looking forward, we’ll be planning how we can put it on again, as well as similar events, with an increased infrastructure and more funding for installations and interactive features.

“We’re a small grassroots organisation that operates with limited funding, so this has been a fantastic experience and we’ve learnt a lot that we can put to use next year.

“We’re keen to provide more community-oriented events that help fund the park and keep it in public ownership”.