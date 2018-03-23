Hub hub hooray for village hub

The Regenerating Rosewell community hub project became a reality last week after it received £884,000 of Scottish Government funding.

The project will transform a derelict farm in Rosewell into a multi-purpose community hub, to be managed by Rosewell Development Trust. The hub will offer community training, leisure, primary care and retail space.

John Blair, director of resources at Midlothian Council, said: “This major funding announcement will ensure that the community-led partnership initiative goes ahead.

“As a council, we have been working closely with local groups in Rosewell, in particular the Rosewell Development Trust. The end result is a long-term, viable plan to transform a derelict old farm steading site in the heart of Rosewell into a vibrant multi-purpose community hub for residents, and future residents of Rosewell and surrounding areas.

“Currently, there are no fit for purpose community facilities in the village. The project also has the potential to create between 70 and 100 new jobs.

“We look forward to seeing the future benefits this project will bring to the local economy as well as the health and learning of the community.”