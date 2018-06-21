Inaugural youth brass band contest coming to Newtongrange

National Mining Museum Scotland in Newtongrange is set to host the first ever Scottish Youth Brass Band Competition later this month.

The museum will host the event from 12-4pm on June 30, with youth brass bands from across the country showcasing their talent.

Mhairi Cross, CEO of National Mining Museum Scotland, believes the local tourist attraction is the perfect place to host the inaugural brass band compeition.

She said: “Scotland has a fantastic history of colliery bands – these bands were the heart and soul of the local community.

“We are proud to be hosting this competition which not only pays homage to this great history but also celebrates the future of Scotland’s Brass Bands.”

The 1st Annual Brass Band Competition is part of the Year of Young People 2018, supported by EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s e vent directorate.

Mhairi added: “This competition will showcase some of Scotland’s finest junior brass musicians and hopes to offer the audience an unforgettable, entertaining and memorable event.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to the museum to celebrate Scotland’s talented young people.”

To get tickets go to https://nationalminingmuseum.cloudvenue.co.uk/annualyouthbrassbandcompetition