IRONMAN Scotland: Dalkeith race cancelled without explanation

Organisers of the IRONMAN triathlon have declined the chance to explain why the event will no longer be held at Dalkeith Country Park.

The inaugural IRONMAN Scotland triathlon took place there in 2016, with IRONKIDS joining in the fun at this year’s annual event.

Organisers have announced that the popular event will no longer be coming to Midlothian. However, they refused to reveal the reason why when pressed by the Advertiser.

A spokesman said: “There are always valid reasons for the discontinuation of a race, and several factors exist that prevent us from providing the athlete experience for which we always strive.

“We will be making no further comment at this time.”

Dalkeith Country Park owners Buccleuch Estates declined the opportunity to comment.

Since it began almost 2,500 athletes have taken on the challenge of racing IRONMAN Scotland. Organisers are continuing to hold their race events elsewhere across the UK.