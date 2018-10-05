It’s fun to stay at the Mayfield Y2K after £12k makeover

Midlothian’s only community based youth centre recently enjoyed a much-needed makeover, as it gets set to enter its 18th year in operation.

The £12,000 renovation at the Mayfield Y2k on Bogwood Road delivered a new fitted kitchen, a new ceiling and was re-decorated throughout thanks to funding from Melville, Co op, Scotmid, Robertson Trust and Clothworkers Foundation among others.

The centre’s drop-in services had to be closed for a week while the work was carried out. The new-look Y2k was opened by Morag MacDonald from Melville Housing Association, on September 18.

Mayfield Y2k project manager Carol Flack is delighted with the makeover.

She said: “It’s transformed the place. The kids love it. We are extremely happy with it. It’s been a long time coming. It was really badly needed.

“The renovation is a real benefit to all the people coming here. We can now use the building more. Running events for the likes of Children in Need Day and for the young people to show their skills.”

Carol was delighted with the input from service users at the Y2k, which opened in 2001. She said: “The kids feel more ownership of the place now. They were very much involved in the choice of cabinets and fittings.

“This mostly came from the guys that run the tuck shop, which we have three evenings a week. Because they were cooking in the kitchen they were able to say what they needed.”

Meanwhile, the Y2K is one of four finalists in the best community project category in the 2018 Herald and GenAnalytics Diversity Awards.

The other groups on the shortlist for the award are Borders College, Celtic FC Foundation and Fearless.

This award will be presented to an individual or a group who have made an outstanding contribution to promote equality, diversity and inclusion within their local community. The project selected will demonstrate impact in the community and be able to provide examples of the positive effects on people’s lives.

The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony to be held in Glasgow on October 11.

Carol added: “Special thanks to Enable Scotland for nominating the Y2K!”