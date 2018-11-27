Join the Midlothian and East Lothian white ribbon campaign

Police attended around 1000 reported incidents of domestic abuse in Midlothian last year, the vast majority perpetrated by men against women.

To mark 16 Days of Action Against Gender-Based Violence, which began on Sunday, the East Lothian and Midlothian Public Protection Committee is supporting the White Ribbon Scotland campaign. And it is hosting ‘Engaging Men to Stand up to Violence Against Women and Girls’, on Wednesday (November 28) from 5.30-8.30pm in the Brunton Hall, Musselburgh. The group is urging people to take the pledge to “never to commit, condone or remain silent about men’s violence against women”, which can be taken at whiteribbonscotland.org.uk/makepledge.

Neil Whettam, learning and development coordinator with the East Lothian and Midlothian Public Protection Office said “We are working with local men to stand up to violence against women and to become a local champion. Although there is no obligation, you will be given the opportunity to receive support and training to become a local speaker. Although the session is aimed at men, we will, of course, welcome any women who are interested.”

To register for a place at the event or for more information email emppo@eastlothian.gov.uk.