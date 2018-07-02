Joining up communities with cycle path

The official opening of a new walking and cycling route extending the existing path from Roslin to Lasswade onto Shawfair has taken place.

Pupils from Danderhall Primary joined Edinburgh Council officials recently at the opening ceremony of the Loanhead Railway Path – a 3km traffic-free extension along a disused railway which links Lasswade, Danderhall and Shawfair.

City of Edinburgh Council Tranport Convenor Councillor Lesley Macinnes and Sustrans Scotland national director John Lauder (in pink shirt) and Sustrans I-Bike officer Ros Newman (far right).' youngsters from Danderhall Primary Scholl, Midlothian, on the new cycle path.' Photo by Colin Hattersley Photography

The route has been developed over the past two years by Sustrans Scotland in partnership with City of Edinburgh Council, Midlothian Council and contractors RJ McLeod. Sustrans Scotland principal engineer and project manager Paul Cronin said: “We’re delighted to officially open this new route, which has delivered a valuable extension to the existing walking and cycling network within Edinburgh and Midlothian.

“With new housing developments set to start in the area over the next few years, we anticipate this path will become a key route for local residents who wish to walk and cycle,

“We would like to thank our partners for their continued support throughout this project and their help in realising the path’s full potential.”

It is hoped the new £2.1 million path, funded by Transport Scotland through Sustrans Scotland’s National Cycle Network development fund, will encourage residents and visitors to explore the area by foot and bike. Artists are currently engaging with the local community to develop a series of artwork sculptures on the new path section. While there are also plans to deliver an additional link to Gilmerton Road.