Junior Hunter and Lass ready

This year’s Junior Penicuik Hunter and Lass are excited to be taking part in this year’s week-long festival, to be held from May 19-26 in the town.

Having younger counterparts to the adult Hunter and Lass is a new concept which began last year. The four primary schools in Penicuik take turns to provide the Junior Hunter and Lass, with Sacred Heart doing so this year.

Junior Hunter Logan Ogilvie (10) said: “It’s exciting to think of all the new things that will happen this year being the Penicuik Junior Hunter. I can’t wait to start all the amazing activities that are planned! I am ready to go.”

Junior Lass Katherine Hogg (10) said: “When I was picked I was really pleased and excited. I am looking forward to meeting new people and learning new things while sharing the experience with my friend Loanan. I hope I will do I good job representing Sacred Heart Primary School and the children of Penicuik.”

Penicuik Hunter and Lass chairman Derek Wilson was delighted with the response to the junior roles last year and hopes to build on that success.

He said: “As a committee we could not have hoped for a more enthusiastic reaction from the local primary schools, Penicuik Rotary Club and the general public to appointing a Junior Hunter and Lass in 2017.

“We knew it would take time to evolve but it has surpassed our expectations.

“We then set about thinking how we could proceed and we decided that the best way was to have all the other primary schools provide two supporters to the Junior Hunter and Lass which in turn means that all the schools are involved. The schools were all right behind us and were keen to lend their support.”

Derek thanked sponsor McDougall McQueen Solicitors for providing sponsorship to fund the provision of ponies and lessons for all the children involved this year.