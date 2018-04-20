Kaiser Chiefs predict a great new music festival in Dalkeith

The Kaiser Chiefs are excited to be returning to Scotland to headline the first ever Sunday Sessions Scotland music festival, at Dalkeith Country Park.

The Leeds band’s frontman Ricky Wilson told the Advertiser that he was looking forward to the festival on June 24, when they will take to the stage alongside other big acts including Feeder, Peter Doherty, Happy Mondays, Sugar Hill Gang, Peter Hook and The Lightning Seeds.

He said: “Of course it’s well documented that playing in Scotland is always going to be a laugh. And we have seen the line-up and it’s looking like it’s going to be a laugh backstage too. To rival the audience though, it is going to be hard to better that backstage.

“Coming to Scotland is always a blast. We couldn’t be happier with a great crowd and a great line-up.

“I’m looking forward to it. The Happy Mondays have always been heroes of ours. Pete Doherty is always a laugh. The last time I saw him he gave me a typewriter. He tried to give me a rabbit as well, but I can’t accept livestock.”

Ricky has promised a greatest hits set for the I Predict a Riot rockers’ appearance in Dalkeith. And he is looking forward to playing for the “brilliant” Scottish crowd.

He said: “We are half way through writing a new record. So I don’t think we will be ready to play it. So we will be playing the hits and keep it a party, not be self indulgent.

“It’s for the people that want to enjoy themselves, so it will be the hits.

“No matter what type of music, everyone who plays in Scotland says it’s brilliant. I would say Brazil, Portugal and Scotland, in no particular order, are the best places to play.

“They just know how to enjoy themselves up there. Health and safety is yet to catch up in Scotland! There is no malice involved. It’s just having a good time.

“I can’t wait to see everyone down the front, and I might take a trip to the back as well!”

Sunday Sessions Scotland takes place on Sunday, June 24, at Dalkeith Country Park.

Tickets, adults from £30/ child aged 2-12 free, available from www.scotland.sundaysessions.net/tickets/.