Kaiser Chiefs set for Dalkeith

Kaiser Chiefs are set to rock Dalkeith Country Park as headliners of the new Sunday Sessions Scotland festival taking place on June 24.

The festival is run by UK Live, which is also responsible for 80s music festival Let’s Rock Scotland, held the day before at the same venue, featuring the likes of Billy Ocean and ABC.

Kaiser Chiefs, pictured at last year's Party at the Palace in Linlithgow.

Matt Smith from UK Live, said: “We have been looking at Scotland for quite a few years and we are building the brand for Let’s Rock, which started in 2012. We can’t believe how well ticket sales have gone for Let’s Rock in Dalkeith. So we thought there was so much potential for another event.”

The I Predict a Riot indie rockers from Leeds are the first act to be announced for Sunday Sessions, with more acts expected to be announced over the coming days. Matt added: “We thought the Kaiser Chiefs would be a great headline act. They cover all the generations. I’m 38 and I’ve loved them since they started. While young people know them through Ricky Wilson being on The Voice.

“There are another five or six acts to be added to the bill this week. We are going to mix up the genres slightly. More rock and pop bands than dance. It’s just a one stage event but there is lots to do for the kids It’s a great family day.”

A limited number of £30 early bird tickets are on sale at 1pm, tomorrow (Wednesday) from www.scotland.sundaysessions.net.

Matt added: “I think it’s cheap. Very good value for money. It’s an affordable day out. The music is on from 2-10pm.

“Kids go free. It’s a great family festival.

“We have quite a large batch of early bird tickets as we want to make this first year a big success and get people in. It’s a good offer for people.”