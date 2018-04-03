Kids triathlon set to come to Dalkeith

The organisers of Scotland’s biggest triathlons are bringing the first event of its kind in the country for children and families to Dalkeith.

Ironkids Scotland was launched last week and will see a series of three fun and family-focussed running events taking place this summer in Midlothian, East Lothian and Edinburgh.

The local event will take place at Dalkeith Country Park at 4pm on June 29. Children aged three-14 can take part on courses ranging from 500-2000 metres long with different obstacles. Register at http://eu.ironman.com.