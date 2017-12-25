Kind Christmas lunch donation

Caledonian Foods is to provide turkey and trimmings to serve lunch for around 60 local people at Gorebridge Parish Church on Christmas Day.

This is the fourth year that Gorebridge Parish Church has hosted lunch in conjunction with Midlothian Foodbank and the Gorebridge Recycling Project after the church’s Christmas Day service.

Janice Burns from the Midlothian Foodbank expressed her thanks for the food donation. She said: “We are absolutely delighted that Caledonian Foods has donated everything for the Christmas lunch. It’s a godsend and very much appreciated.

“They help us with the foodbank anyway, we have been working with them for a year and a half now. It’s a great working partnership.”

Speaking about the big day Janice added: “The lunch is for the church family and wider community. Over the years teams of volunteers from the church and community have made this happen. Funding continues from Gorebridge Parish Church Community Recycling Project, Poltonhall butcher Brian Henderson, Bernard Hunter Crane Hire and individual sponsors.

“At this time of year people can be alone and isolated. By providing lunch on this day it is hoped that we can spread the good news of Christmas with love, peace and joy.”

Caledonian Foods is happy to be extending its support to this event, as the company currently works with the Growth Matters project at Gorebridge Parish Church throughout the year.

Laura Morrison from Caledonian Foods said: “We have an absolutely brilliant working relationship with the foodbank, it just works well for us. “I have known Karen from the church for over 25 years, we went to school together.

“Yvonne (foodbank assistant manager) had been a customer for a long time. Then I found out she was part of the foodbank and that is where this started.

“We are more than happy to help. We already give them anything we are going to get rid off or is short coded. They freeze it. So people that need food are getting it. Before it was all just going to waste. We hated every week seeing things going out, it was heartbreaking.

“We would rather the local community was getting something out of it. We like to help the community where we can. We are all local people. We are more than happy to do it.

“We believe Christmas is a time to be with friends and family so this is for people to spend time with each other.”

There are still places available, if you know of anyone who would like to attend contact Karen kfoot1234@gmail.com.