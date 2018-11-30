Laboratory and ‘Hub’ boost for Technopole

Construction is underway at Edinburgh Technopole to create more accommodation for science and technology companies.

Trinity Investment Management has officially launched the next phase of development at the area, part of the Edinburgh Science Triangle.

Due for completion in the second quarter of 2019, phase one of the new development will provide office and laboratory space, designed by Oberlanders Architects.

The first building, Pioneer, will offer open plan work space and The Hub, a café and co-working space available to all occupiers on Edinburgh Technopole.

A further building will follow and there is scope for additional buildings designed to suit technology companies.

Simon Hoad, of Trinity IM, said: “Success to date at Edinburgh Technopole means that we need new space to offer options to our current occupiers and opportunities for newcomers.

“The next phase of development will deliver this space and a significant increase in amenity on the park.”

Edinburgh Technopole sits alongside institutions forming Edinburgh’s principal science and technology hub.