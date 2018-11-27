Land reform: Have your say

An informal public meeting is being held to give people in Midlothian the opportunity to find out more about the work of the Scottish Land Commission.

The free event is being held in Ladywood Leisure Centre, Penicuik, this Thursday (November 29) from 7pm.

The Scottish Land Commission chairman, Andrew Thin, said: “The Commissioners and I are really keen to speak to people from Midlothian to discuss land reform and hear about local experience and opportunities to inform our work.

“We will give an update on our current programme of work, including concentration of land ownership, review of community right-to-buy mechanisms, land value tax, land value capture, transforming vacant and derelict land, community engagement in land use decision-making and tenant farming.

“This is one of a series of public meetings taking place across Scotland throughout the year and we hope to meet as many people as possible.

“I would encourage everyone to attend and make the most of the opportunity to meet with us to discuss the land reform agenda. It is important that all voices are heard and we work together to make the most of our land.”

For more information, go to www.landcommission.gov.scot, call 0300 244 4452 or email info@landcommission.gov.scot