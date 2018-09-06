Landmark clock restored

The time is now a lot clearer in Dalkeith following the restoration of the clock face at the old West Church Buccleuch on Old Edinburgh Road.

The work was carried out by the current tenant of the former church, Charles Taylor Woodwork, which has been at the local landmark for 25 years.

The gild has been renewed on the clock faces to improve the appearance of the old church.

Speaking about the recent work on the church clock, company owner Charles Taylor said: “We have always wanted to sort the clock face. It’s just taken a while.

“I think the church is a fantastic structure and incredibly prominent in Dalkeith.

“It’s a real part of the character in the town.

“People come up to me all the time if it’s not working.

“While we were carrying out this restoration work people were worried we were doing away with the clock.

“People say they time their lives by the church clock. Which is quite touching really.

“So I’m delighted we have been able to restore the clock, given that it plays such a big part in the town.”

Local councillor Margot Russell (Lab) welcomed the renovation work at the old church. She said: “It’s a beautiful church which has been put to different use, but obviously carefully looked after by the owner.

“The fact that he has restored the clock to its former glory is obviously to be welcomed. It’s been a big church in Dalkeith for a number of years, but as things are with churches there are too many of them. However, it has been put to good use by Mr Taylor and it’s still a huge landmark in the town.”