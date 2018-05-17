Laser quest at historic chapel

Experts from Historic Environment Scotland (HES) have carried out a laser scan on parts of Rosslyn Chapel’s historic stonework.

Two areas around stained glass windows on the north and south sides have been scanned for the first time since 2012.

These areas did not receive any conservation treatment during the chapel’s major conservation project and this scanning will discover if there has been any erosion in that period of time to determine if more conservation work is required.

Lyn Wilson, digital documentation manager for HES, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to return to Rosslyn Chapel again to resume digital documentation. We comprehensively laser scanned the entire chapel several years ago, and working with Rosslyn Chapel Trust and The Glasgow School of Art we developed this into an app which allows users to go on a virtual 3D tour of the site.

“In 2012, we captured accurate 3D scan data for several stone panels which did not receive conservation treatment during the recent conservation project.

“By returning now to re-scan these same panels, we can compare data from the two periods to measure whether there has been any erosion to the carved stone surfaces and to determine whether any conservation action is necessary.

“We will continue this monitoring programme working closely with the Trust in the years to come.”

Ian Gardner, director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust, said: “Due to the nature of this unique building, the conservation of Rosslyn Chapel is an ongoing process.

“We are very grateful to colleagues at Historic Environment Scotland for undertaking this further scanning work, which will help us all gain a better understanding of any deterioration of the historic stonework.”