Lasswade community has the power to clean-up litter

A local author is calling for her community to come together to clean-up the local area instead of waiting for anyone else to do it for them.

Rebecca McKinney is a writer, counsellor and community worker. Her novels include The Angel in the Stone and Blast Radius.

She has become angry at the litter problem near her Lasswade home, along the North Esk River to Roslin Glen and Mavisbank House.

She said: “I despair, and sometimes rant online, about the amount of litter that people leave in these precious places. Plastic bottles float down the river, carrier bags stay tangled in branches for years, bags of dog waste pile up beside the path or hang like ornaments in the bushes.

“Fast food packaging is jettisoned from cars and flattened into the tarmac.

“All over Scotland, people visit our beauty spots, take selfies and leave their rubbish behind.”

Rebecca, also a member of Lasswade and District Civic Society, now wants to see the community come together to fight the litter problem.

She said: “It’s easy to blame a few thoughtless individuals. However, litter is a symptom of a greater disease: powerlessness. The forces that affect our lives feel too big to fight.

“We know about the climate emergency, but not what to do about it. We don’t always like decisions our politicians make, but wonder if our votes make a difference.

“Even in our own lives we feel helpless. We know what we should do to be happier and healthier, but life is so stressful that those changes seem impossible. If we believe we have no power, we soon forget that our actions matter.

“Governments and multinationals trash the planet on an industrial scale, so who cares if I throw a crisp packet in the river?

“But we do have power, and we have responsibility. Local groups such as the Lasswade and District Civic Society do regular but often unrecognised work for the environment. They will be having a litter pick in Lasswade on April 5, 2:30- 4pm, meeting opposite the Laird and Dog pub. Everyone is welcome.

“We all have the power to be the change we want to see in the world, step by tiny step.”