Last chance for Midlothian Bursary bonus

Groups in Midlothian hoping for the chance to receive a share of £10,000 are being urged to apply for funding before the closing date.

The 2019 CALA Homes Community Bursary Scheme – in partnership with the Midlothian Advertiser – will close to applicants next Friday (March 8).

Now in its second year, the bursary provides support for worthwhile organisations in the areas in which CALA operates, helping over 200 groups across the country since its launch.

Phillip Hogg, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes (East) said: “The deadline for entries for our Community Bursary is fast approaching, so we’d urge local organisations, large or small, who would like to be considered for a share to apply now.

“CALA Homes has always been committed to making a positive and lasting contribution to the local communities in which it builds, and we’re looking forward to finding out about the great work being done in the area, and what support is needed locally.”

Recipients of the funding will be decided by a selection panel, consisting of CALA staff from different areas of the business. Janet Bee, news editor at the Midlothian Advertiser, will also join the panel.

Organisations can apply for a share of the community bursary by downloading an application form from the CALA Homes website.

The closing deadline for entries is March 8. For more information visit http://www.cala.co.uk/bursary-midlothian.