Last chance to vote for deserving Midlothian youngsters

You have until next week to nominate youngsters making a positive difference to their community for a Midlothian’s Young People Awards.

Organised by Midlothian Council and Lord Lieutenant Sir Robert Clerk, the awards for youngsters aged 8 to 26 will take place on August 31 at Penicuik House, with nominations open until June 29.

Rosslyn Chapel’s Ian Gardner, one of the Lord Lieutenants’s deputies, said: “With it being the Year of Young People we thought it was a good chance to turn the spotlight on young people. To highlight people who do a lot of good things across Midlothian. I think it’s a chance to give recognition where it’s due. Other awards tend not to focus on younger people.

“There are a variety of categories. We want to use these to highlight various things from caring and volunteering, achievements in learning, work in the local community, as well as achievements in the arts and in sport. These awards give people the chance to nominate people that went above and beyond the norm.”

The awards also benefited from the recent CALA Homes Community Bursary scheme championed in the Advertiser.

Ian added: “We had lots of funding, about £2,000 all together, including £500 from CALA.

“If this is successful we might do this every year going forward. It’s good to celebrate the achievments of local young people.”

There are six award categories: Caring and Volunteering; Local Community Award; Sport and Physical Activity Award; The Arts and Culture Award; Achievement in Learning Award and The Midlothian Prize. hose nominated must live, study or work in Midlothian. Nomination forms are available on the Midlothian Council website. If you have any queries contact Lilian.Kerr-Smith@midlothian.gov.uk, 0131 271 3713.