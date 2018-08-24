Latest claimant figures

The number of job claimants in Midlothian has risen by 44 per cent in the past year, but is still down by 19 per cent from five years ago.

The extra 455 claimants in July from a year before has been put down to last year’s introduction of Universal Credit in Midlothian. The latest figure of 1,500 claimants is down 345 from five years ago and down 367 from the 2010 figure.

Meanwhile, locally, DWP Work Coaches have been working closely with customers from the Vulnerable Persons Relocation Scheme, helping refugee families

Graham King from Dalkeith Jobcentre, said: “Together we’re looking at the potential for self-employment, voluntary work and training opportunities to help them develop and progress towards getting into work.”

Turning to seasonal recruitment, Mr King added: “While Edinburgh Festival and summer seasonal jobs are still underway, preparations are advancing for Christmas recruitment campaigns.

“Jobcentre staff are collecting local intelligence on recruitment requirements, enabling our work coaches to start planning with their customers how to address any barriers to employment.

“Dalkeith and Penicuik Jobcentres are running retail campaigns throughout September, capitalising on forthcoming seasonal recruitment and on those customers returning from seasonal jobs.”