Latest milestone for new town reached

The new town of Shawfair, the biggest urban expansion near Edinburgh in recent times, has reached another important development milestone.

Tenders are being invited from housebuilders for a fifth residential development north of Danderhall, taking the number of new homes with consent or currently underway to 1000.

Shawfair Danderhall North illustrative plan

This new 16.1 acre housing development will expand the existing village of Danderhall, and will be bordered by landscaping. A new road, connecting the Wisp to Millerhill Road, will define the northern boundary, complemented by a new foot and cycle path to connect Danderhall, Shawfair and Woolmet Park.

A design brief for Danderhall North has been developed by Shawfair LLP in conjunction with Midlothian Council based on around 200 homes, of which 20 per cent will be affordable.

Nick Waugh, director of Shawfair LLP, said: “Hailed as Edinburgh’s new neighbour, Shawfair is making great progress. The design for this new site reveals a great deal of green space for residents, local community and visitors, with large parks and smaller areas, characterised by woodland planting and quality landscaping.

“We also welcome the news that, following community consultation, plans have been submitted to Midlothian Council to build a new primary school, nursery and community hub on the site of the existing Danderhall Primary School.

“If approved, this marks the first step in the development strategy for Shawfair’s new education facilities, and the new community campus for Shawfair town centre – providing schooling from ages 3 to 18 - as well as health, leisure and sporting facilities.”

Four housebuilders – Bellway, Dandara, Mactaggart & Mickel Homes and Miller Homes - are building or planning to build at Shawfair. Around 100 homes are already completed. The site is an allocated development site under the adopted Midlothian Local Development Plan and has outline consent for residential use. The closing date for tenders is December 4, with a preferred developer likely to be selected early in the New Year. The selling agents are CBRE and Justin Lamb Associates.

Shawfair is a joint venture between Buccleuch Property and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes and, when completed, will be a town of comparable size to Cupar, Dunblane or Linlithgow. With 4000 homes, a town centre around Shawfair railway station, and new schools, retail, business, leisure and community facilities.